New Aadhaar Name Update Rules Explained, What Documents You Need For Minor & Major Changes

UIDAI's revised Aadhaar rules specify documents for minor corrections, marriage-related surname updates. |

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revised the process for changing or correcting names in Aadhaar, laying down separate rules and document requirements for different types of updates.

The revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), issued through a circular dated September 18, 2026, replaces the earlier exception-handling process introduced in October 2021.

How Names Are Recorded In Aadhaar

During Aadhaar enrolment, personal details such as name, date of birth, gender and address are recorded on the basis of documents submitted by the applicant.

Under UIDAI rules, names are recorded in block letters. Alias or ‘urf’, prefixes, military ranks, professional designations, service details, awards and decorations are not permitted. Dots and other special characters are also not allowed.

When a name is updated, its spelling, sequence and abbreviation will generally follow the supporting document submitted by the Aadhaar holder.

What Counts As A Minor Name Change?

Minor changes are corrections that do not amount to a complete change in a person's identity.

These can include expanding an abbreviated name, shortening a name to initials, adding or removing middle names or surnames and changing the sequence of the name.

Minor corrections in English spelling are also permitted where the old and new names remain phonetically similar.

The documents required will depend on the type of correction. Proof of Identity (PoI) or applicable Proof of Relationship (PoR) may be required, particularly in Head of Family-based updates involving children.

What If Aadhaar Has A Data Entry Error?

If the supporting document submitted earlier carried the correct name but Aadhaar recorded it incorrectly, adults will need an affidavit prescribed under Annexure B along with PoI or PoR.

For minors, an affidavit under Annexure C along with PoI or applicable PoR will be required.

Cases where the English name is correct but the regional-language version is incorrect can also be corrected under the revised procedure.

Rules For Marriage, Divorce And Other Cases

For women changing their surname following marriage or divorce, an affidavit under Annexure D and PoI may be required.

A name change following a gender change requires PoI, while Head of Family-based updates for children also require applicable identity documents.

No supporting documents are required to correct randomly appearing capital letters or remove dots from names.

To remove ‘urf’ or ‘alias’ from an Aadhaar name, an affidavit under Annexure E and PoI must be submitted.

What Is A Major Name Change?

A major update means a complete name change or one that effectively changes the Aadhaar holder's identity.

Such requests may be rejected without a gazette notification supporting the change. The applicant must submit the gazette notification along with the prescribed PoI document.

UIDAI will also verify the authenticity of supporting documents, including PoI, PoR, affidavits and gazette notifications, wherever applicable.