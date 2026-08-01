'Used A Different Name, Never Submitted Aadhaar Card': Noida Salon Owner Claims About Ruchika Singh | VIDEO

Amid the controversy surrounding Ruchika Singh, who recently apologised for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the owner of a Noida-based salon where she reportedly underwent nail art training has made fresh claims about her identity and association with the establishment.

The salon owner asserted that the woman was never an employee and had visited the salon only to learn nail art from one of its staff members for a brief period.

'She Was Never Our Employee'

Speaking about the matter in an interview to a Hindi news channel Pyara Hindustan, the salon owner said the woman attended the salon solely for training and was not part of the workforce.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to him, every trainee is required to submit identity documents before continuing their training. However, he alleged that despite being reminded several times, she never submitted her Aadhar Card.

He claimed that she attended the training sessions for only about a week before she stopped coming to the salon.

Claims Of Fake Identity

The owner further alleged that the woman did not introduce herself as Ruchika Singh. Instead, he claimed she identified herself as "Menshil Jain", a name he said also appeared on her Instagram profile and in the salon's registration records.

He alleged that after she failed to provide any official identity proof, including an Aadhaar card, the salon informed her that she would not be allowed to continue the training unless the required formalities were completed.

Age Claims Under Scrutiny

The salon owner's remarks come amid public discussion over Ruchika Singh's age after she reportedly claimed she was 15 years old while issuing an apology.

However, a police FIR related to the case reportedly mentions her age as 25 years. The discrepancy has triggered speculation on social media, though authorities have not officially clarified her age.

The salon owner also claimed that, to his knowledge, she was not preparing for NEET and believed she had studied only up to Class 10 or Class 12.

These claims have not been independently verified.

Apology Sparks Debate

The controversy intensified after videos surfaced showing Ruchika Singh apologising for allegedly making offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan.

While the authenticity of several claims circulating online remains unverified, the salon owner's account has added another dimension to the ongoing debate. Authorities have not yet publicly commented on the discrepancies regarding her identity or age.