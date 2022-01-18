Network18 Media Q3 net profit falls 7.9 pc to Rs 306.9 cr

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd reported a 7.93 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 306.94 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company stated that it had posted a net profit of Rs 333.38 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rises 16.52 per cent to Rs 1,657.43 crore.during October-December 2021.

''Not only did the news business (TV and digital) see a sharp improvement in profitability, but the entertainment business also continued to deliver strong margins,'' stated Network18.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:52 PM IST