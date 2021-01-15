Network Advertising appoints Pooja Nair as VP, Strategic Planning

Pooja Nair has joined Network Advertising as VP, Strategic Planning. Worked across some of the finest global ad agencies like Ogilvy, JWT, Publicis, Saatchi, Percept, and TBWA in Mumbai and Colombo over a career spanning 16 years. She is familiar with major strategy planning systems including TBWA's Disruption, Publicis's Contagious and Saatchi's Lovemarks. Pooja Nair has considerable experience in handling cross-category brands like Huggies, Ponds, Bosch, Nutrela, Garnier, Godrej, Head & Shoulders, Oil of Olay, Electrolux and many more.