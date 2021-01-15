Shalini Raghavan joins Nykaa as Group Chief Marketing Officer

Nykaa has appointed Shalini Raghavan as its new Group Chief Marketing Officer. Shalini has extensive depth and knowledge in Marketing and Brand Building in several large and successful multinational organizations and has over 18 years of experience in the FMCG industry. An experienced beauty business executive, Shalini has spent over a decade working on iconic brands across Unilever and L’Oreal India where she was CMO. Her forte lies in building brands, coupled with a track record of driving revenue, profit and growth in new ventures.