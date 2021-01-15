Castrol India appoints Jaya Jamrani as Vice President – Marketing

Automotive lubricants company Castrol India Ltd has announced the appointment of Jaya Jamrani as Vice President – Marketing to lead the firm's marketing function for the country. Jamrani, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, has spent over a decade across various verticals in Castrol both in India and globally, after a stint with Unilever, the company said in a statement. The appointment is effective from January 1, 2021. In her new role, Jaya will lead the marketing strategy for India across business segments, including forging strategic partnerships for growth.

"Her broad-based experience and understanding of changing consumer needs has helped her lead some iconic campaigns for Castrol like the Castrol CRB Truck Aasana and Castrol Super Mechanic, drive successful media and content partnerships including Castrol Activ Scooter Girl in the City and Castrol POWER1 Roadies as well as steer strategic associations like the Castrol-3M collaboration," it said.

Sandeep Sangwan, managing director, Castrol India, said along with her strong knowledge of business and proven ability to drive results, Jaya can be credited with some of the firm''s successful purpose-led marketing and influencer-advocacy campaigns in the recent past.

Jaya Jamrani said, "I am humbled by this opportunity to lead marketing for the iconic 100-year young brand that is Castrol. The future promises to be just as exciting as we continue on our transformation agenda with the evolution of lubricants usage and shifts in attitudes towards mobility and convenience."