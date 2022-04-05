Netcore Cloud expands ties with AWS to boost digital experiences for B2C brands

In a bid to enhance digital experiences for B2C Brands, customer engagement and Communications Platform as a service (CPaaS) company Netcore Cloud on Tuesday announced a multi-year pact with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its cloud service offerings.

This agreement will enable Netcore Cloud to build modular systems based on demand, manage hyper-scaling, and lower equipment and maintenance costs.

It will also offer Netcore Cloud's global customer-base access to software and platforms from the AWS ecosystem, skilled support for services, and the benefits of global infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

"This collaboration allows us to cater to different geolocation customer demands efficiently. AWS will help us reach clients across geographies seamlessly and meet their expectations regarding data localization, security, and compliance," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud.

"Moving workloads to the cloud will enable us to seize new market opportunities quickly, enhance security and address the needs of the customers better," Jain added.

Currently working with AWS in a hybrid model, Netcore Cloud will migrate more workloads to reduce its dependency on private clouds.

The company aims to achieve high uptime using AWS services across multiple geographies resulting in a better customer experience.

"Netcore is transforming the way brands use data through various phases of customer lifecycle, using AWS to accelerate its innovations," said Tim Barnes, Director of Worldwide Solutions for Advertising & Marketing Technology at AWS.

"By taking advantage of AWS's global infrastructure footprint in the cloud and its broad selection of cloud-based analytics and machine learning services, Netcore engineering teams can reduce development time and deliver new customer experience solutions to its global customer base more quickly," he added.

"Through this collaboration with AWS, Netcore will be able to accelerate the pace of its cloud migration as well as implementation of its Cloud first strategy," said Praveen Sridhar, Head of ISV segment, AISPL.

The agreement will further enhance Netcore Cloud's digital-first marketing offerings optimising the user experience with search optimization, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

In addition, the collaboration will allow Netcore Cloud access to the AWS Partner Network (APN) and the APN Customer Engagements (ACE) Programme helping Netcore Cloud drive successful customer engagements with AWS.

The partnership also provides opportunities for collaboration with AWS business and Marketing teams and ensures technical support for co-selling with AWS, according to the company.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 01:41 PM IST