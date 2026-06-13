Nestle India Refutes Maggi Infestation Claims, Laboratory Tests Confirm Product Meets Safety Standards

Nestle India Rejects Social Media Allegations. |

New Delhi: Nestle India has strongly denied allegations circulating on social media regarding the alleged presence of infestation in Maggi noodles. The company said all available evidence and laboratory testing have confirmed that its products meet prescribed quality and food safety standards.

The clarification came after the company received a query from stock exchanges regarding a media report published on June 12 that referred to complaints shared on social media platform X.

Complaint Originated From Unverified Account

According to Nestle India, the matter came to its attention through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which sought information after concerns were raised by an unverified social media account.

The company stated that it has not received any product sample directly from the complainant for examination. It also said attempts to contact the individual were unsuccessful, while the social media account involved could not be reached.

Nestle India categorically rejected the allegations and said there was no verified evidence supporting the claims made online.

Independent Laboratory Testing Conducted

As part of its standard quality-control process, the company sent a reference sample from the same production batch to an independent laboratory. The laboratory is both FSSAI-notified and NABL-accredited.

According to Nestle India, the test results confirmed that the sample was free from any form of infestation.

The company further carried out additional checks on both retained batch samples and products collected from the market. These tests also confirmed compliance with all required food safety and quality norms.

Detailed Report Submitted To FSSAI

Nestle India said it has already submitted a comprehensive representation to FSSAI and other relevant authorities.

The submission includes quality records, batch information, market sample data and laboratory test reports supporting the company's position.

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Company Reaffirms Quality Commitment

The FMCG major reiterated that it follows strict manufacturing, quality and food safety procedures across all its facilities.

Nestle India said it remains transparent with regulators and is confident that the facts, records and scientific evidence will establish the truth of the matter.

The company added that consumer safety remains its highest priority and that all its products continue to undergo rigorous quality checks before reaching the market.

(With PTI Inputs)