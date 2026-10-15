Nestlé India Reports Standalone Q2 FY27 Profit Of ₹1,026.77 Crore, Up 36.3% Year-On-Year

Nestlé India |

Mumbai: Nestlé India on Friday reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹1,026.77 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of financial year 2026-27, a rise of 36.3% from the ₹753.20 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. Total income for the quarter also increased to ₹6,808.60 crore, up from ₹5,649.15 crore in the prior year.

Financial Performance

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, the standalone profit after tax stood at ₹2,001.89 crore, an increase of 41.7% from ₹1,412.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total income for the half year rose to ₹13,209.25 crore from ₹10,749.47 crore.

Sales Growth

Domestic sales for the quarter increased by 20.4%, while total sales grew by 20.5% compared to the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Cost of materials consumed as a percentage of sales decreased from 45.5% to 43.1% for the quarter ended 30 September 2026.

Management Commentary

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, said the quarter saw continued strong and broad-based growth across all product groups, driven by robust, double-digit volume growth. Tiwary also noted that the company significantly increased investments in its brands, with advertising and marketing spend up by 46%.

EBITDA and EPS

EBITDA margin for the quarter remained healthy at 23.8%. Standalone earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹5.32, up from ₹3.90 in the corresponding period last year. For the six months ended 30 September 2026, EPS stood at ₹10.38, compared to ₹7.32 in the previous year.

Exceptional Items

The company reported exceptional items as a charge of ₹36.9 crore for the quarter, primarily due to past service cost of employees' post-employment defined benefit and restructuring costs. For the six months ended 30 September 2026, exceptional items were a charge of ₹99.2 crore.

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Strategic Investment

Nestlé India also announced a share subscription and shareholders' agreement to acquire a 26% equity stake in Radiance KA Sunshine Seven Private Limited. This investment, by subscribing to 7,612,500 equity shares of ₹10 each, is aimed at establishing a captive renewable energy power plant for one of the company's manufacturing facilities.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors' meeting commenced at 10:30 hours and concluded at 12:05 hours on October 15, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.