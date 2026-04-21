Nestlé India Profit Rises 27% To ₹1,111 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹6,766 Crore On Strong Sequential Growth

Nestlé India reported a 27 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rupees 1,110.9 crore, with revenue increasing 23 percent to Rupees 6,766.2 crore. |

Mumbai: Nestlé India reported a 27 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 1,110.9 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations growing to Rupees 6,766.2 crore. Compared to Rupees 998.4 crore profit in Q3 and Rupees 873.5 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflects steady earnings expansion alongside robust top-line growth.

Nestlé India’s performance in the March quarter was supported by strong revenue momentum and improved operational efficiency. Revenue rose to Rupees 6,766.2 crore in Q4 from Rupees 5,679.9 crore in Q3 and Rupees 5,512.9 crore in the year-ago period, marking both sequential and annual growth. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 1,545.5 crore compared to Rupees 991.5 crore in Q3 and Rupees 1,192.1 crore a year earlier, reflecting improved cost absorption despite rising input costs.

Sequential growth remained firm during the quarter, with revenue rising by Rupees 1,086.3 crore over Q3. Total expenses also increased to Rupees 5,217.5 crore from Rupees 4,668.8 crore, driven by higher raw material consumption and employee costs. However, profit growth outpaced expense expansion, indicating margin resilience. The quarter also included exceptional charges of Rupees 36.2 crore, compared to a credit in the previous quarter, impacting overall profitability dynamics.

On a year-on-year basis, the company delivered strong earnings growth, with net profit increasing by Rupees 237.4 crore over Q4 FY25. Earnings per share rose to Rupees 5.77 from Rupees 4.53 a year ago, reflecting improved shareholder returns. Cost of materials and operating expenses remained elevated, but were offset by higher sales volumes and pricing strength.

For the full financial year FY26, Nestlé India reported revenue from operations of Rupees 23,154.6 crore compared to Rupees 20,201.6 crore in FY25, while net profit stood at Rupees 3,499.1 crore versus Rupees 3,207.6 crore in the previous year. The Board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 5 per share, in addition to the interim dividend already paid during the year.

Disclaimer: This article is based on audited financial results and is for informational purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice.