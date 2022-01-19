Ness acquires Pune-based firm, Niyuj; to strengthen product engineering expertise

Ness, a full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, announced the acquisition of Niyuj, provider of software product engineering services specializing in digital infrastructure management including cutting edge software products in Networking, Security, Storage, and Cloud Solutions.

“Niyuj is well-positioned to take advantage of the acceleration from hardware centric devices to cloud based services in digital infrastructure solutions,” said Ranjit Tinaikar, Chief Executive Officer, Ness. “Their core competence in product engineering coupled with their domain expertise in building software solutions for digital infrastructure companies will enhance our strategic focus on specific industry domains, and in particular our Technology and ISV vertical.”

Headquartered in Pune, India, Niyuj, with approximately 200 engineers, specializes in building groundbreaking software products for early-stage start-ups and Fortune 500 companies and has delivered more than 80 best-in-class technology solutions. Niyuj is the engineering partner of choice for clients who want to re-engineer inefficient architectures, develop IP, simplify product complexities, accelerate time to market and drive cost efficiencies at scale.

Avinash Shenoi, Founder & Director at Niyuj said, “At Niyuj, we engineer products from inception to implementation and ongoing support and devOps, covering the entire product lifecycle, driving innovation for our clients. Joining Ness, one of the few at-scale pure digital engineering players that seamlessly manages projects from strategy through execution, allows Niyuj to scale those capabilities further and drive measurable business results for our customers.”

CEO ally, Inc. served as the exclusive buy-side M&A advisor to Ness for this transaction. LegaLogic served as the exclusive strategic advisor and legal counsel to Niyuj for this transaction.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:57 AM IST