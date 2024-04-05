Neon Attack Electrifies Shark Tank India Season 3, Kyunki Deal Pakki Hai!

New Delhi (India), April 3: Forget about those boring and monotonous business stories that you see on Shark Tank India. A dazzling display of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit was displayed by the Neon Kings of India - Neon Attack, who literally crushed the stage on Shark Tank India Season 3. This bootstrapped company was started in 2020 by the Hyderabad bros, Hardik (25) and Kartik Kedia (27), with zero funding, proving you don’t need a sugar daddy to boss you up. These two young leaders - Hardik, the tech-savvy one, obsessed over perfecting the glow, experimenting with different materials and techniques to create the brightest, most vibrant colors. Together, they’re like yin and yang but neon-tastic!

Meanwhile, Kartik, the artistic soul, poured his heart into designing unique fonts and shapes, ensuring each sign was a masterpiece. Together, they were a force of complementary energies, their differences fueling their creativity. They mesmerized the Sharks at Shark Tank India Season 3 with their vibrant signs. They secured a mindblowing investment just like the “bus itnasa khwaab hai” vibe, which will help them to reach even greater heights in the business.

This team of brother duo has established a new league of entrepreneurship in India with their unique and one-of-its-kind brand - Neon Attack. But as usual, starting up a new business isn’t easy all the time! But here’s the real deal - their journey wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows and glamor. Sourcing top-notch materials was a hurdle, and mass-produced signs threatened their niche. But these guys refused to compromise. They doubled down on sustainability and quality, partnering with ethical suppliers. They also obsessed over customization, offering a million options and collaborating closely with clients to make their neon dreams a reality. All neon signs are manufactured in India and are of the highest quality.

Neon Attack dared to be different in a crowded signage industry dominated by mass-produced products. They carved a niche market by focusing on premium, customized neon signs, a move that has proven to be a golden stroke. Unlike most competitors, they opted for a pre-paid model, ensuring a reliable revenue stream and a deeper understanding of customer needs. This bold strategy has yielded remarkable results. Neon Attack boasts an insane ₹1 crore monthly revenue, proving that everyone wants and needs a piece of their neon magic to light up their lives!

The entrepreneur duo participated in Season 3 of Shark Tank India recently. The Sharks were impressed by Neon Attack’s financial performance and the passion and vision of the young founders. Hardik and Kartik captivated the audience with their well-prepared pitch, highlighting their journey, unique offerings, and future plans. After a thrilling negotiation, where the Sharks saw the immense potential of the business, They mesmerized the Sharks with their vibrant signs. They secured a dream deal of ₹25 crore from Aman Gupta, founder and CEO of BoAt, and Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune, Maharashtra. Talk about leveling up!

“This win is a validation of our hard work and dedication,” stated Hardik, co-founder of Neon Attack. “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to showcase our business on Shark Tank India Season 3. The experience was exhilarating, and securing a deal is like a dream come true. We are excited to utilize this investment by Aman and Namita to expand our reach, offer even more innovative products, and continue to light up the lives of our New Gen set of customers.”

Kartik, co-founder of Neon Attack, added: “This achievement is a testament to our entire team’s hard work and dedication. We are proud to be recognized as young entrepreneurs building a profitable and impactful business in India. We are confident that this deal will be a turning point for Neon Attack, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.” Reaching their monthly revenue by selling ₹10,000 pre-paid products in India indicates significant growth and demand for their products. They have a clear vision that they have worked towards by growing their workforce, production capacity, and marketing initiatives. Participating in Shark Tank India represents their ambition to accelerate their growth further and reach a wider audience. They dared to be different, focusing on premium, custom signs in a crowded market flooded with generic stuff. Bold move, and it paid off BIG TIME!

Neon Attack’s commitment to innovation continues beyond customization. Shark Tank India Season 3 was just the beginning. They captivated the audience with their passion, vision, and fire and probably the coolest and brightest pitch ever! They have evolved to be different at every stage of their career. They have etched their name in history by creating India’s first and only certified waterproof LED neon signs. This counts as a tremendous achievement for the prestigious Ayodhya project. This groundbreaking achievement exemplifies their dedication to quality and pushing boundaries.

Their unique product offering caters to a diverse clientele, attracting individuals seeking personalized home decor, businesses looking for eye-catching branding solutions, and even historical landmarks seeking illumination. They have customized neon light signs for well-known social media influencers and celebrities like Darshan Raval, Awez Darbar, Maisha Iyer, Anushka Sen, Alaya F, Sanket Mehta, and many others. They have also catered to big brands such as Nykaa, Mercedes, Moj, Ting, Fampay and more.

Neon Attack has proved to be a profitable Beacon in a challenging landscape. While many startups struggle to stay afloat, Neon Attack shines as a leading light on profitability. Their success can be attributed to several factors, such as clear focus. By focusing on a well-defined niche market, they avoided the pitfalls of market saturation and competition. Having unwavering quality products that provide a commitment to high-quality materials and craftsmanship. This sets them apart and helps to build customer trust.

Their customer-centric approach with the pre-paid model allows them to understand customer needs deeply and tailor their offerings accordingly. Neon Attack has always embraced innovation with continuous innovative ideas and products. Keeping them ahead of the curve, as seen in the waterproof LED signs.

Neon Attack’s neon signs have premium quality, with a one-year warranty for replacement or repairs while in use or transit. With the world-class craftsmanship of neon signs in India, they even provide an efficient live preview to their customers while customizing the signs. With various colors, from white, pink, green, red, blue, yellow, violet, and so on, the customization process becomes more accessible for the customers and Neon Attack as a brand. They have even launched a new technology in neon lights known as “Floro,” the first-ever controllable color-changing technology in neon lights worldwide. They offer approximately 1 million color options and 200+ flow modes in Floro, and they can be controlled from any smartphone.

Neon Attack’s journey on Shark Tank India is more than just a business success story; it inspires aspiring entrepreneurs. It demonstrates the power of innovation, determination, and a well-defined business model. With their newfound investment and unwavering spirit, Neon Attack is poised to light up the Indian market even brighter, illuminating not just spaces but also the dreams of young entrepreneurs nationwide.

Their mission is to revolutionize the overall look and feel of homes, workplaces, studios, events, weddings, parties, cafes, and restaurants with their neon sign culture. All the customers can get a live preview of their customized product before placing the order on the website for better understanding. With Neon Attack, you can experience a new level of aesthetic beauty. Get out of your boring comfort zones because it’s time to neon-nize your dream and bring it to reality! Do not fear when Neon Attack is here to help you slay with you’re a-game with their ultimate glowing neon signs!