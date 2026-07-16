Nelco Revenue Rises To ₹8.01 Crore In Q1 FY27, Net Profit Stands At ₹4.84 Crore

Nelco Ltd reported a total income of Rs 8.01 crore . |

Mumbai: Nelco Ltd on Thursday announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company’s total income stood at Rs 8.01 crore, a slight increase from Rs 7.91 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Profit Performance

Nelco reported a net profit after tax of Rs 4.84 crore for Q1 FY27. This marks a decrease from Rs 5.30 crore recorded in the previous quarter, Q4 FY26. On a year-on-year basis, the net profit also declined from Rs 6.82 crore in Q1 FY26.

Income From Operations

Income from operations for the quarter was Rs 8.00 crore. This figure saw a modest rise from Rs 7.91 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter. Compared to the same period last year (Q1 FY26), operational income increased from Rs 7.47 crore.

Other Income and Expenses

Other income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was Rs 14 lakh. This is a significant drop from Rs 1.93 crore in Q4 FY26 and Rs 57 lakh in Q1 FY26. Expenses related to the purchase of stock-in-trade were Rs 29 lakh, while changes in inventories of stock-in-trade resulted in an income of Rs 39 lakh.

Cost Auditor Re-appointment

The Board of Directors also approved the re-appointment of P.D.Dani & Associates as the Cost Auditors for the company. They will conduct the Cost Audit for the financial year 2026-27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.