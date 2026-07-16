 Nelco Revenue Rises To ₹8.01 Crore In Q1 FY27, Net Profit Stands At ₹4.84 Crore
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Nelco Revenue Rises To ₹8.01 Crore In Q1 FY27, Net Profit Stands At ₹4.84 Crore

Nelco Ltd reported a total income of Rs 8.01 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27. The company's net profit after tax for the same period was Rs 4.84 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Nelco Revenue Rises To ₹8.01 Crore In Q1 FY27, Net Profit Stands At ₹4.84 Crore
Nelco Ltd reported a total income of Rs 8.01 crore . |

Mumbai: Nelco Ltd on Thursday announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company’s total income stood at Rs 8.01 crore, a slight increase from Rs 7.91 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Profit Performance

Nelco reported a net profit after tax of Rs 4.84 crore for Q1 FY27. This marks a decrease from Rs 5.30 crore recorded in the previous quarter, Q4 FY26. On a year-on-year basis, the net profit also declined from Rs 6.82 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Income From Operations

Income from operations for the quarter was Rs 8.00 crore. This figure saw a modest rise from Rs 7.91 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter. Compared to the same period last year (Q1 FY26), operational income increased from Rs 7.47 crore.

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Other Income and Expenses

Other income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was Rs 14 lakh. This is a significant drop from Rs 1.93 crore in Q4 FY26 and Rs 57 lakh in Q1 FY26. Expenses related to the purchase of stock-in-trade were Rs 29 lakh, while changes in inventories of stock-in-trade resulted in an income of Rs 39 lakh.

Cost Auditor Re-appointment

The Board of Directors also approved the re-appointment of P.D.Dani & Associates as the Cost Auditors for the company. They will conduct the Cost Audit for the financial year 2026-27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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