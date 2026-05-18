Nelcast Reports 15% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 13% In Q4 FY26

Nelcast Limited reported a 15 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 368.2 crore. |

Mumbai: Nelcast Limited reported audited standalone revenue from operations of Rs 368.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 320.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a 15 percent year-on-year increase.

Net profit for the quarter rose 13 percent to Rs 15.3 crore from Rs 13.5 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax increased 27 percent to Rs 20.6 crore during the quarter. The company said its financial results were approved by the board on May 18, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 12 percent from Rs 329.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, quarterly net profit declined 9.7 percent from Rs 16.9 crore in the previous quarter. Total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 350.5 crore, higher than Rs 310.8 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 316.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Finance costs declined to Rs 6.9 crore from Rs 9.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, while depreciation expenses rose to Rs 7.4 crore. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 1.76 compared with Rs 1.56 in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company operates in a single business segment of iron castings. Material consumption during the quarter rose to Rs 169.7 crore from Rs 149.0 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher production activity. Power and fuel expenses increased to Rs 38.2 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 24.6 crore. Other expenses also rose to Rs 117.5 crore during the quarter.

Nelcast stated that its subsidiary, NC Energy Limited, has not yet commenced commercial operations, resulting in consolidated results remaining similar to standalone performance.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Nelcast reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,326 crore, compared with Rs 1,252 crore in FY25, registering growth of 6.0 percent. Annual net profit increased 30 percent to Rs 48.4 crore from Rs 37.3 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax rose to Rs 64.9 crore from Rs 49.3 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.70 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming AGM in July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.