 'Neeraj You Are A Truly Great Athlete': Anand Mahindra Lauds Neeraj Chopra For His Javelin Throw Silver Medal At Paris 2024
He lauded the Indian Olympian's consistency and added. "Then I want to tell Neeraj that he wins a GOLD medal for consistency."

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image

Neeraj Chopra's and India's hope of bagging another Gold medal were dashed as the Tokyo Gold medalist missed the mark in the track and field event in the French capital.

Many had pinned their hopes for the top medal on the champion player, but Chopra signed off with a silver medal from Paris nonetheless.

Reactions have poured in, as many have expressed their thoughts and emotions over the past few hours since the event concluded lat last night, as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

Anand Mahindra Reacts To Chopra's Silver Medal

One of the many renowned faces to share their thoughts was business tycoon and Mahindra group head Anand Mahindra. Baring his honest thoughts on his X profile, Mahindra said, "I confess. I was devastated last night when @Neeraj_chopra1 didn’t win his second Olympic gold medal."

He further added and congratulated the Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, "But, this morning, I first want to congratulate Arshad Nadeem for his record-breaking throw. AND his sportsmanship & camaraderie with Neeraj."

He further lauded the Indian Olympian's consistency and added. "Then I want to tell Neeraj that he wins a GOLD medal for consistency."

Furthermore commenting and expressing pride in the sportsmanship that was on display, Mahindra said, "He didn’t fumble, get fouled out or get flustered. He quietly made his best throw of the season. And brought home a back to back medal and India’s first Silver. Reliable, predictable & consistent performance is the hallmark of a great sportsperson. Neeraj you are a truly great athlete and a good human being. You have made us all proud."

Neeraj Chopra's Silver Lining


At the Paris Olympics 2024, in the men's javelin final at the Stade de France, Arshad Nadeem overcame his fiercest opponent and the reigning champion, Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra. Nadeem smashed the Olympic record with an incredible throw of 92.97 meters on his second attempt for glory.

Neeraj Chopra tried his best with his admirable throw of 89.45 meters, bagging the silver medal. The third place on the podium went to Anderson Peters from Grenada, who grabbed the bronze medal with a best throw of 88.54m.

