Nearly 7 In 10 New EPFO Subscribers Belong To The 18–25 Age Group, Report Finds |

Bengaluru: Nearly 59 per cent of all new EPFO subscribers in FY25 belonged to the 18–25 age group, underscoring the growing role of young workers in expanding India's formal economy, a report showed on Wednesday.

The trend is equally visible across the organised workforce.

Of more than 57,000 new Universal Account Numbers (UANs) generated during FY26, 79 per cent belonged to individuals aged 18–30, while the 21–25 age group accounted for over 35 per cent of all new UANs, making it the single largest cohort entering formal employment, according to Quess Corp’s latest workforce report.

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“The scale at which young people are entering India's formal workforce marks a defining shift for both employers and the economy. As this new generation enters the world of work, the focus must move beyond hiring to building employability,” said Lohit Bhatia, Executive Director and Group CEO.

Apprenticeships are emerging as one of the most effective pathways into formal employment, giving young people the opportunity to gain industry-relevant skills, practical workplace experience and the confidence to build long-term careers.

“For employers, they offer a way to develop future-ready talent from day one. As India's workforce continues to evolve, strengthening apprenticeships and industry-led skilling will be critical to unlocking the full potential of our demographic dividend,” said Bhatia.

According to the report, nearly 64,000 apprenticeship contracts were facilitated under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), with the automotive sector accounting for over 51 per cent of all apprenticeship contracts.

Women accounted for nearly 28 per cent of new UANs generated during FY26, while 26 per cent of apprenticeship contracts were awarded to women.

“Nearly 69 per cent of the workforce is deployed across tier 2 and tier 3 cities, highlighting the growing role of emerging economic centres in India's organised employment landscape,” the findings showed.

The organised workforce is becoming increasingly educated, with 96 per cent having completed at least Class 10, 61 per cent completing Class 12 or above, and 30 per cent holding graduate or post-graduate qualifications, said the report.

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