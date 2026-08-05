EPFO Wage Limit May Rise To ₹25,000, More Employees Could Get PF And Pension Benefits

New Delhi: A change could come to the rules of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) , bringing more private-sector workers under provident fund and pension coverage.

According to reports, the Finance Ministry has approved a proposal to raise the mandatory wage limit for the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. However, the proposal still needs final approval from the Union Cabinet.

Who May Benefit?

If approved, employees earning a basic monthly salary between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 will have to be enrolled in the EPF and EPS schemes.

At present, mandatory membership applies to employees whose basic salary is up to Rs 15,000 a month. For workers earning more than this amount, joining the schemes is not compulsory under the existing wage ceiling.

The proposed change could bring private-sector employees into formal retirement savings and pension systems. It may help them build a financial safety net for life after retirement.

Impact On Employers

The proposal may increase costs for companies. Establishments covered by EPFO rules, those employing 20 or more people, may have to make PF and pension contributions for more workers.

This could raise their salary-related expenses. The Central Government’s spending may increase because it contributes to the pension scheme under the applicable rules.

Possible Timeline

Reports suggest that officials initially considered increasing the wage ceiling to Rs 30,000. The proposed limit was later kept at Rs 25,000.

Even if the Cabinet approves the plan, the new rule is unlikely to take effect immediately. Employers may be given time to update payroll software, employee records and internal processes.

The revised limit could reportedly be introduced from April 1, 2027. However, this date has not been officially confirmed. The final schedule and detailed conditions will become clear only after the Union Cabinet considers and approves the proposal. Until then, the existing Rs 15,000 wage ceiling remains in force.