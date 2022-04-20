Nearly 66.5% of candidates believe flexible work options will encourage more women to join workforce

Nearly 66.5 percent of candidates believe flexible work options will encourage more women to join the workforce. While 36.5 percent of candidates believe commute is the biggest concern while transitioning to the hybrid mode of work.

Over 54.0 percent candidates believe that employers are doing enough to treat women equally in the workplace while 46.0 percent don't. While 50.7 percent respondents of the poll reported that better work-life balance is what they like about the hybrid work model.

The results of the live online polls were part of in the career fair that was held by Careernet, talent solutions provider, that organised ‘Career Fair for Women’,

The virtual career fair was intended to help employers build inclusive workplaces with diverse talent and provided a platform for 1,000+ female candidates to discover quality career opportunities with top employers looking to bring female talent forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshuman Das, Co-founder & CEO, Careernet, said “We saw a good participation from the top employers who share the same vision of giving female talent a level playing field to unlock their potential and access better opportunties. We hope this year’s turnout inspires greater participation from more employers and female talent in the future.”

Snehal Samant, VP, Product, Syfe said, “Diversity is very central to Syfe as a global company that is on a mission to democratise high-quality financial services to all individuals across Asia. With over 140 team members from 17 different nationalities across our offices in Singapore, India and Hong Kong, we believe that diversity empowers our team to drive innovation and create relevant products for users all over the region.”

Nishchay AG, Co-Founder and CEO, Jar, said, “Majority of our 5 million user base is men. There is a gap between men and women when it comes to financial literacy and independence. In order to bridge this gap, it is important that we acknowledge this fact to begin with."

Kohila Devi, one of the candidates, mentioned, “I attended the Women's Career Fair and conference conducted by Careernet. It was really useful as the companies that participated were in line with my job search. The sessions were very informative and interactive, and the conversations at the virtual booth with HR leaders and directors were really helpful.”

Careernet Prism enables employers in India to build inclusive workplaces with diverse talent. The event provided a platform for working women professionals, women looking to restart their careers and women from PWD and LGBTQ+ communities a platform to connect with top employers, apply for jobs and exchange professional experiences and learnings.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:35 PM IST