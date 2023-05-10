 NCLT grants Go First protection under moratorium; flight operations to remain cancelled till May 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNCLT grants Go First protection under moratorium; flight operations to remain cancelled till May 19

NCLT grants Go First protection under moratorium; flight operations to remain cancelled till May 19

In order to offer relief to the employees of Go First the order states that no employees will be laid off.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
NCLT admits Go First insolvency plea, grants protection from recovery by lessors, lenders | Twitter

NCLT on Wednesday has granted relief to Go First after it admitted Go First's pleas for voluntary insolvency and has granted the airline protection under moratorium from recovery by lessors and lenders. The order further added that airline's flight operations will remain cancelled till May 19.

The National Company Law Tribunal has directed for the initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and for the appointment of insolvency resolution process. Further it has asked the IRP to maintain status of the airline and pursue arbitration proceedings.

NCLT suspends management

In the order NCLT has suspended the earlier management of Go First and has asked the management to offer necessary support to the IRP. It has also directed the Go First management to deposit Rs 5 crore with IRP to meet expenses.

NCLT says no layoff

Additionally in order to offer relief to the employees of Go First the order states that no employees will be laid off.

Lessors will not be able to take back planes

The order by NCLT under the moratorium will prevent the lessors and lenders from taking back flights.

Read Also
Go First insolvency: Skyrocketing airfare, threat of duopoly, leaves flyers vulnerable
article-image

Concerns regarding supply of engine continue

The NCLT also added that the major concern for at the moment is the supply of engines from Pratt and Whitney.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona, calls the decision a historic judgement and claims it will ensure that the airline remains viable as it still has 27 aircraft in operation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCLT grants Go First protection under moratorium; flight operations to remain cancelled till May 19

NCLT grants Go First protection under moratorium; flight operations to remain cancelled till May 19

Rupee rises 10 paise to 81.96 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 10 paise to 81.96 against US dollar in early trade

JSW's crude steel production in April jumps by 7% YoY

JSW's crude steel production in April jumps by 7% YoY

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Raymond net profit jumps at Rs 153.59 cr, Westlife Foodworld net profit jumps...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Raymond net profit jumps at Rs 153.59 cr, Westlife Foodworld net profit jumps...

Gold, silver prices fall on May 10; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices fall on May 10; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata