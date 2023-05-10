NCLT grants Go First protection under moratorium; flight operations to remain cancelled till May 19

NCLT admits Go First insolvency plea, grants protection from recovery by lessors, lenders | Twitter

NCLT on Wednesday has granted relief to Go First after it admitted Go First's pleas for voluntary insolvency and has granted the airline protection under moratorium from recovery by lessors and lenders. The order further added that airline's flight operations will remain cancelled till May 19.

The National Company Law Tribunal has directed for the initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and for the appointment of insolvency resolution process. Further it has asked the IRP to maintain status of the airline and pursue arbitration proceedings.

NCLT suspends management

In the order NCLT has suspended the earlier management of Go First and has asked the management to offer necessary support to the IRP. It has also directed the Go First management to deposit Rs 5 crore with IRP to meet expenses.

NCLT says no layoff

Additionally in order to offer relief to the employees of Go First the order states that no employees will be laid off.

Lessors will not be able to take back planes

The order by NCLT under the moratorium will prevent the lessors and lenders from taking back flights.

Concerns regarding supply of engine continue

The NCLT also added that the major concern for at the moment is the supply of engines from Pratt and Whitney.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona, calls the decision a historic judgement and claims it will ensure that the airline remains viable as it still has 27 aircraft in operation.