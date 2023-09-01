NCC Receives 4 New Orders Worth ₹8,398 Cr In August 2023 | Image: NCC Ltd (Representative)

NCC Limited has received 4 new orders aggregating to Rs. 8, 398 Crores (excluding GST) in the month of August 2023 relating to the Electrical Division, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The first two orders, one was for Rs.2,822 Crores another one was for Rs.2,933 Crores received from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd., (MSEDCL) relating to the Advanced Metering infrastructure (AMl) Project, to be executed on Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate, Transfer (DBFOOT) basis under RDSS Scheme. The duration on these orders is 9 years 3 months including 7 years Operation & Maintenance period and these 2 projects are required to be executed through "Special Purpose Vehicles"

The third Order for Rs.2,324 Crores received from North Bihar Power Distribution Co Ltd., is for Advanced Metering infrastructure Project (AMl) on Design, Build, Finonce. Own, Operole, Transfer (DBFOOT) basis. This Order with a duration of 9 years 3 months is required to be executed by NCC itself.

The Fourth Order for Rs.319 Crores received from Bangalore Electricity Supply Co Ltd., for upgradation of Distribution Automation System (DAS) with a duration of 18 months.

As such the orders totaling to Rs.5755 Crores will form part of the Subsidiary Companies (SPVs) order book and balance Rs.2643 Crores remains in NCC standalone order book.

