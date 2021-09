NBFC, payment system operators can submit requests with RBI for Aadhaar e-KYC licence

The RBI on Monday said that NBFCs and payment system operators seeking to obtain Aadhaar e-KYC authentication licence can submit the application with the central bank.

In May 2019, the finance ministry had come out with a detailed procedure for processing of applications (under the PML Act) for use of Aadhaar authentication services by entities other than banking companies.

"Accordingly, Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), Payment System Providers and Payment System Participants desirous of obtaining Aadhaar Authentication License - KYC User Agency (KUA) License or sub-KUA License (to perform authentication through a KUA), issued by the UIDAI, may submit their application to this Department for onward submission to UIDAI," the RBI said in a circular.

The RBI has also provided the format of the application.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 08:37 PM IST