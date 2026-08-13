NBCC Secures ₹234.78-Crore ITBP Contract, Infrastructure At 28 Ladakh Border Posts To Be Redeveloped

NBCC has secured a Rs 234.78-crore ITBP contract. |

New Delhi: State-owned NBCC (India) Limited has secured a project management consultancy contract worth about Rs 234.78 crore from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The project covers the construction and redevelopment of infrastructure at 28 border outposts in the Union Territory of Ladakh. These posts are located along India’s northern border.

The contract value excludes Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to the company’s regulatory filing dated August 13, 2026.

Project Details

NBCC will provide complete project management consultancy services for the proposed work. It will help manage and supervise different stages of construction and redevelopment.

The company did not reveal what facilities would be built or upgraded at the 28 border outposts. It also did not share the expected starting date for the work.

No deadline has been disclosed for completing the project.

Domestic Order

The ITBP awarded the contract to NBCC as part of a domestic project. The company said it received the order during its normal course of business.

NBCC also clarified that its promoters, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the ITBP, which awarded the contract.

The order is not a related-party transaction, the filing added.

Ladakh Infrastructure

The contract will allow NBCC to play an important role in managing infrastructure development at ITBP posts in Ladakh.

As a project management consultant, the company usually helps with planning, coordination, supervision and timely execution of construction projects.

The new order also strengthens NBCC’s government infrastructure portfolio and adds Rs 234.78 crore to its project pipeline.

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Company Profile

NBCC is a government-owned construction and consultancy company. It undertakes project management consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction work, and real estate development.

The company works with several government departments and public-sector organisations across India.

However, NBCC has not disclosed details about the revenue expected from the order during the current financial year. Further information about the execution schedule may be announced after the project moves into its next stage.

Disclaimer: This article is based on NBCC’s regulatory filing and is intended solely for informational purposes; verify details independently before investing.