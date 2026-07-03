NBCC Wins ₹132.28 Crore New Orders, Assam Campus Projects & Odisha Sports Hostel Boost Order Book

NBCC has secured fresh work orders worth Rs 132.28 crore, including two campus construction projects in Assam and a sports hostel in Odisha. |

Mumbai: State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has secured new work orders worth Rs 132.28 crore, giving a fresh boost to its project pipeline. The company informed stock exchanges that the contracts were received in the normal course of business.

Assam Projects

A major part of the new orders comes from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which awarded NBCC two separate contracts for the construction of permanent school campuses in Assam.

The first project is for building the permanent campus at JNV South Salmara, valued at Rs 55.46 crore.

The second project is for the permanent campus at JNV West Karbianglong, also valued at Rs 55.46 crore.

Both projects will be executed under NBCC’s Project Management Consultancy (PMC) model. These projects are expected to improve educational infrastructure in remote regions and provide better facilities for students.

Odisha Order

Apart from Assam, NBCC has also secured a contract from the Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha.

The order involves the construction of a 200-bed sports hostel in Sambalpur, near the Dr. Jhasaketan Sahu Swimming Pool. The project is valued at Rs 21.36 crore.

This facility is expected to support athlete training and strengthen sports infrastructure in the state.

Business Impact

These fresh contracts underline NBCC’s strong presence in government infrastructure projects, especially in education and public development.

The new orders may improve revenue visibility for the company in the coming quarters. Investors generally view steady order inflows as a positive sign because they indicate future execution opportunities and earnings potential.

NBCC continues to benefit from government-led infrastructure spending, with projects across education, housing and public facilities helping maintain growth momentum.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.