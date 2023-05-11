NBCC receives order for construction at Mahanadi campus of Ravenshaw University | Wikipedia

NBCC India Limited on Thursday received an order for various construction and development works in Mahanadi campus of Ravenshaw University, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The project worth Rs 264.05 crore includes project management consultancy on deposit work basis.

NBCC on May 2, announced that it had received a work order worth Rs 749.28 from the Directorate of Printing.

NBCC shares

The shares of NBCC on Thursday closed at Rs 41.55, up by 1.59 per cent.

