NBCC celebrates International Women’s Day

In its bid to spread awareness about gender equality and women empowerment, NBCC successfully organised International Women’s Day 2021 supporting this year’s theme “Choose to Challenge” with great enthusiasm at NBCC Head office, New Delhi. The virtual program was graced by B.K. Sokhey, Director, (F) and Rajendra Chaudhary, Director (C) in presence of S/A. Sabeena, ED (Engg.); Reshma Dudani, ED (Engg.); Anu Garg, CGM (Arch.); Sunita Purswani, CGM (Engg.) and other senior Officials of NBCC. While addressing the participants, Smt. B.K. Sokhey delivered a motivational talk and appreciated the continuous contributions of female employees towards the company’s growth.

The online event was further followed by presenting the longest service Award to Smt. Meena Utreja, DM (HRM). Fun-packed activities such as musical renditions, Dance performance, Bollywood Quiz, Games and motivational talks etc. were enjoyed by all the employees and ex – employees of NBCC throughout the event.