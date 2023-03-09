Nawabi-era buildings in Lucknow to be converted into Heritage Hotels

Historical buildings of the Nawabi era in Lucknow would now attract people opting for destination marriages. The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to convert six such buildings into heritage hotels. The new tourism policy of the UP Government has paved the way for it and it would now become royal hotels after facelift. These heritage hotels are likely to lure customers looking for the feel of Nawabi culture as well as to those going for grand marriage & other functions.

UP govt announces new tourism policy

In the new tourism policy of UP, the state government has announced grants, concessions and incentives for converting old palaces, Havelis and historical buildings into heritage hotels. After the implementation of the new policy, the Archeological Department has handed over a few historical buildings to the tourism department. These include Chattar Manzil, Roushanuddaula Kothi, Gulistaan-e-Eram, Kothi Darshan Vilas and Farhat Bux Kothi. All these historical buildings are situated in the posh Qaisarbagh area of Lucknow.

The Archeological Department has de-notified these buildings and handed them over to the state government. The tourism department has prepared a proposal for converting these buildings into heritage hotels and sent it to the state cabinet for approval.

Heritage hotels to be developed under PPP model

According to the officials of the tourism department, these heritage hotels would be developed under the Private-Public partnership (PPP) model. After getting necessary approval from the cabinet, the department would invite e-tenders from the private parties for the hotels. Initially the department will float tenders for Chattar Manzil, Roushanuddaula Kothi, Gulistaan-e-Eram and Kothi Darshan Vilas. While the tourism department would hold control of these heritage buildings, the management and operations of hotels is to be run by the private parties.

Buildings date back to Nawabi-era

It may be mentioned that the buildings selected for conversion into heritage hotels were constructed during the tenure of Nawabs in Lucknow. Chattar Manzil was constructed 238 years back and after independence it was given to Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) to run its office. After running its office for almost 60 years, the CDRI vacated it a few years back and handed it over to the Archeology department. In the Kothi Darshan Vilas and Gulistaan-e-Eram the office of medical health directorate was being run while Roushanuddaula Kothi was occupied by the office of Archeology department itself.

According to officials some of the old buildings were renovated and decorated under the smart city project a couple of years back. However, these buildings were not utilized for any purpose for a long time. Now after converting it into heritage hotels, the tourism department is expecting a rise in the footfall of tourists to Lucknow.