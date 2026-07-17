Navkar Corporation Q1 FY27 Profit Jumps To ₹12.3 Crore, Revenue Rises 38% YoY

Navkar Corp Q3 Results. | File Image |

Mumbai: Navkar Corporation Ltd. reported a sharp year-on-year improvement in its standalone financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with net profit rising to Rs 12.3 crore from Rs 2.4 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 190.7 crore from Rs 138.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, however, both revenue and profit moderated from the March 2026 quarter.



Opening Performance Summary



Revenue from operations rose to Rs 190.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 138.5 crore in Q1 FY26, while total income increased to Rs 192.3 crore from Rs 139.0 crore. Profit before tax climbed to Rs 16.4 crore, compared with Rs 3.8 crore a year ago, reflecting improved operating performance during the quarter.





Sequential Growth



Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations declined from Rs 200.8 crore to Rs 190.7 crore, while net profit eased from Rs 14.0 crore to Rs 12.3 crore. Total expenses also declined to Rs 175.9 crore from Rs 179.5 crore in the preceding quarter.

Finance costs fell to Rs 3.2 crore from Rs 3.9 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses increased marginally to Rs 15.0 crore from Rs 14.7 crore. Deferred tax expense stood at Rs 4.1 crore, while no current tax expense was reported during the quarter.





Key Drivers



Operating expenses increased year-on-year in line with higher business activity, while employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 13.5 crore from Rs 12.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per share improved to Rs 0.82 from Rs 0.16 a year ago.

The company stated that it continues to operate in a single business segment comprising Container Freight Station (CFS) and Inland Container Depot (ICD) operations and related activities, with no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as of June 30, 2026.



Full-Year Performance



For FY26, Navkar Corporation had reported revenue from operations of Rs 687.5 crore, total income of Rs 690.6 crore, and net profit of Rs 30.1 crore. Other equity stood at Rs 1,807.4 crore as of March 31, 2026.

The company said the quarterly financial results were approved by its Board on July 17, 2026, and the statutory auditor issued an unmodified limited review report.



Disclaimer: This report is based on the unaudited standalone financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.