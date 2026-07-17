Globus Spirits Q1 Net Profit Up 25% To ₹26.48 Crore, Revenue Rises 21% Annually

Mumbai: Globus Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26.48 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 25.49% increase from ₹21.11 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,151.88 crore, up 21.05% year-on-year from ₹951.55 crore in Q1 FY26.

Quarterly Financial Performance

The company's consolidated net profit after tax rose to ₹26.48 crore for Q1 FY27, compared to ₹21.11 crore in Q4 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹1,153.62 crore, an increase from ₹855.99 crore reported in the previous quarter.

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Segment Results

Manufacturing segment net revenue was ₹472.01 crore, while the consumer segment reported net revenue of ₹316.77 crore for the quarter. Manufacturing segment EBITDA was ₹36.87 crore and consumer segment EBITDA was ₹42.41 crore.

Employee Benefits and Finance Costs

Employee benefits expense for the quarter was ₹30.79 crore. Finance costs amounted to ₹15.66 crore for the June 2026 quarter.

Equity Share Capital

During the quarter, Globus Spirits allotted 12,373 equity shares following the exercise of stock options under its Employee Stock Option Plan 2021. This increased the paid-up equity share capital to 29,080,341 equity shares of ₹10 each.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.