Navkar Corp Swings To ₹14 Cr Profit In Q4 From ₹19 Cr Loss, Revenue Jumps To ₹201 Cr But Stock Falls 3.48%

Navkar Corporation returned to profit in Q4 with Rs 14 crore net profit against last year’s Rs 19 crore loss. |

Mumbai: Logistics company Navkar Corporation reported a strong recovery in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year. The company moved from a loss to profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, showing clear improvement in its financial performance.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 14 crore in Q4. In comparison, it had reported a loss of Rs 19 crore in the same quarter last year. This turnaround highlights better operational performance and improved business activity during the quarter.

Revenue Nearly Doubles

Navkar Corporation also delivered strong growth in revenue. The company’s total income for the quarter rose to Rs 201 crore, compared to Rs 104 crore in the corresponding period last year.

This means the company’s revenue almost doubled YoY. The sharp rise reflects higher demand, better utilisation of assets, and stronger execution across its logistics operations.

Stock Falls Despite Good Results

Despite the positive earnings, Navkar Corporation’s stock ended lower on Monday. The share price closed at Rs 107.98, down Rs 3.89 or 3.48 percent for the day.

During trading, the stock touched a high of Rs 117.30 and a low of Rs 107.10. It opened at Rs 112, but selling pressure dragged it lower throughout the session. The stock also traded below its previous closing level of Rs 111.87.

Market Cap And Price Range

The company currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 1.68 thousand crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a high of Rs 140.20 and a low of Rs 74.05.

Profit Booking Weighs On Sentiment

The recent fall in the stock is mainly due to profit booking and weak overall market sentiment. Even though the company has delivered strong financial performance, investors chose to book gains.

Going ahead, market participants will closely watch the company’s future performance and growth outlook to assess whether the positive momentum can continue.

Disclaimer: This is a summary of audited financial results and not investment advice.