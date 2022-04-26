Navikenz, AI-focused services startup, raises $4 mn in Seed funding

Navikenz, a consulting-led Artificial Intelligence (AI) services company, announced it has raised $4M in Seed funding from several HNIs led by Sudip Nandy, ex-CEO Aricent and Sekar PRC ex-CEO Hexaware. The investment comes at a time when the firm is aiming to expand and further strengthen its position in the industry.

Founded in 2021 by IT Industry veteran Anjan Lahiri, Navikenz is helping enterprises discover and implement AI-enabled solutions to improve business processes and supplant ‘human effort with human intuition.’

The founding team also comprises Samit Deb, Balaji Krishnan, Megha Jain and Gurudatta Kamath.

Commenting on the development, Anjan Lahiri, Co-Founder and CEO, Navikenz, said, “No company needs another line of code – they need higher revenues and lower costs. Technology enables them to do that. People do not need employment, they need employability and a purpose – a reason to come to work every day. Our aim at Navikenz is to give people this sense of purpose, solving problems for customers in a way that makes them leap to log into their computers every day.”

Operational for only a few quarters, Navikenz already has multiple clientele based in the US and India. In the next five years, the company aims to become a significant player in the IT Services space. With a management team that can easily handle businesses worth more than a billion dollars, it will look at organic and inorganic means of achieving the scale required to serve the needs of its Fortune 500 target customers, it said in an official statement.

“In today’s world, the competitive weapon is your culture and your ability to attract and retain the talent. We are targeting to pioneer as many post-COVID practices as possible, making us a preferred destination for the best talent in the industry,” said Samit Deb, Co-founder & Chief of People Success, Navikenz.

Findings from the 2021 McKinsey survey indicate that AI adoption is continuing its steady rise: 56 percent of all respondents report AI adoption in at least one function, up from 50 percent in 2020. The newest results suggest that AI adoption since last year has increased most at companies headquartered in emerging economies, which includes China, the Middle East and North Africa. And across regions, the adoption rate is highest at Indian companies, followed closely by those in Asia–Pacific.

In today’s world, every business, organization, and global firm is investing heavily in modern technologies to meet the changing requirements of not only the industry but also their targeted customers. Navikenz believes that the key is determining the ‘Business Change, and hence it will lead with ‘Business Consulting’ and ‘Enterprise Architecture’ capabilities in this exciting future, it said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:21 PM IST