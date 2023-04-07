Navan acquires Indian travel management firm Tripeur | Navan

Navan, an all-in-one travel and expense management super app, today announced its agreement to acquire Bangalore-based Tripeur, a modern, travel management company for an undisclosed amount.

Tripeur, a corporate travel experience solution, serves the $35 billion travel market in India.

The agreement marks the fifth acquisition for the Navan Group in two years, in markets including UK, Germany, Sweden, and Spain.

“Employees are tech-savvy and require online, mobile-first solutions designed for people, whether located in the U.S., UK, India, or anywhere else,” says Navan CEO and co-founder Ariel Cohen. “Regardless of their geographic location, global companies are no longer willing to compromise on tech. The world has changed.”

How will the acquisition help?

Tripeur has spearheaded the transformation of the Indian travel market from offline to online. This acquisition enables Navan to immediately solve local obstacles as they can now have direct connections to local low-cost carriers such as Indigo, access to atypical inventory, including booked taxis, Indian Railways, and chauffeured cards, in addition to automated GST reconciliation for employee expenses and get VIP and lounge assistance at airports and visa facilitation.

Tripeur will enable the Navan team to scale and localize its technology in order to serve our growing list of enterprise customers that demand the Navan experience be available globally.

Tripeur's proprietary "three-in-a-box" platform complements Navan's all-in-one, people-centric software design, providing an unparalleled solution that enhances traveler experience, maximizes CFO savings, and streamlines travel admin efficiencies — without compromising on the needs of each stakeholder. Specialized GST technology enables the automatic reconciliation of employee purchases, removing the complex burden from finance teams.

“There is unprecedented demand for high-quality corporate travel solutions in India," says Thiagarajan Rajagopalan, Tripeur co-founder and CEO. "Navan's scalability, combined with Tripeur's localized technology, inventory, and support, ensures the group will offer unparalleled products and services in the region. We are thrilled to become a part of Navan's success story in India and beyond.”

With this latest acquisition, the Navan Group has completed five acquisitions across the UK, Germany, Sweden, Spain, and India in the span of two years. The addition of Tripeur bolsters the company’s footprint, with offices now in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Austin, Bengaluru, Berlin, Dallas, Dublin, Gurgaon (Delhi), Gothenburg, Lisbon, London, New York City, Palo Alto, Paris, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Sydney, and Tel Aviv.

“Enabling our global enterprise clients at scale includes having a robust, market-relevant solution in India that seamlessly taps into local inventory,” says Navan APAC General Manager, Tim Gibson. “Tripeur’s understanding of the market, in addition to their deep inventory and payments connectivity, further solidifies Navan’s position as a global all-in-one travel, corporate card, and expense management solution.”

Tripeur

Founded in 2015 by Thiagarajan Rajagopalan and Sajit Chacko and backed by investors including Pentathlon Ventures and Incubate Fund, Bengaluru-based Tripeur enables businesses to manage their entire travel experience on a single platform. The seamless solution lowers program travel spend and enhances the employee experience, driving program adoption for companies that range from unicorns to enterprises.