Mumbai: Former LoP at PMC Pritam Mhatre demands that foreign travellers be tested for COVID-19

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Pritam Mhatre, former leader of the opposition at the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested the civic administration to take appropriate measures. He said that there has been a sudden rise in COVID cases in the PMC area and there is a need to take measures immediately before it spreads.

Risk of COVID-19 increased

Considering the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas, the civic body should increase the speed of preparation of preventive measures. “The risk of Corona has increased. Health systems have been alerted," State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has announced a major decision regarding the use of masks.

Also, the death rate of COVID in the state is 1.82 percent. There were a total of 3,532 active patients in the state. The number of corona patients is highest in six districts of the state. Health Minister Tanaji Sawant informed that six districts namely Pune, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur are included in this.

“It is necessary for the Municipal Corporation to take appropriate measures. Also, a special campaign should be carried out to make citizens aware and take precautions so that the number of patients does not increase in the future and the normal life after Covid is not disrupted,” said Mhatre.

He added that it should be made mandatory to register the citizens coming from abroad and get them tested for COVID so that if that person turns out to be positive, he can be quarantined immediately so that that one patient does not cause trouble to the whole society in future.