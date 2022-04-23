Nature’s Basket and SBI Card launch international gourmet card

Nature’s Basket and SBI Card joined hands launched ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card’ in Mumbai.

This card comes in two variants – ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card’ and ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite’. The cardholder will enjoy maximum benefits at Nature’s Basket stores along with international travel, dining, and entertainment sectors, it said in a press statement.

Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head, Retail & FMCG, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, “India’s grocery retail market has seen dynamic evolution in the past decade. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02 percent from 2020 and 2025.”

Devendra Chawla, CEO & MD, Nature’s Basket said, “The launch of this unique card is a step taken keeping in mind the purchasing behaviour of India’s consumers.”

According to Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “This one-of-its-kind credit card is now available for customers and has been designed keeping in mind the emerging needs of premium segment. Nature’s Basket SBI Card addresses their unique lifestyle related spend needs, especially gourmet and grocery.”

Speaking about the initiative Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “It is wonderful to see Nature’s Basket and SBI Card coming together to create such an enjoyable experience for India’s premium consumers to enrich their lifestyles.”

Key highlights

‘Nature's Basket SBI Card’ variants will enable cardholders to earn upto 20 Reward Points on every Rs 100 spent at Nature's Basket stores and upto 10 Reward Points on every Rs 100 spent on dining, movies, and international spends. Both the variants will come with compelling spends-based milestone benefits.

The cardholders will be able to enjoy benefits such as complimentary Bookmyshow movie tickers worth Rs 6,000 every year for the Elite variant. Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite will allow cardholders to avail Taj gift vouchers worth Rs 10,000 upon achieving annual spending of Rs 6 lakh and annual fee reversal at Rs 10 lakh spends milestone during the membership year.

Nature’s Basket SBI Card users will get gift vouchers of premium brands worth Rs 3,000 upon achieving Rs 3 lakh annual spending and will become eligible for annual fee reversal upon reaching an annual spending milestone of Rs 2 lakh.

Customers can get exclusive privileges like exclusive check-out counters at Nature’s Basket stores and concierge assistance to address customers’ requirements around flower delivery, gift delivery and online doctor consultation.

Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite cardholders will also be able to use the card to avail complimentary access to airport lounges while traveling domestically and internationally.

Card holders can get 8 complimentary visits per year (max 2 per qtr.) to domestic lounges and 6 complimentary visits per year (max 2 per qtr.) to International Priority Pass lounges.

Customers will be able to avail 4 complimentary visits per year (max 1 per qtr.) to domestic lounges.

The cards will be launched through the Visa platform. Nature’s Basket SBI Card and its Elite version will have an annual membership fee of Rs 1499 and Rs 4,999 respectively and these have been launched on the Visa platform. To register for the card, visit Nature’s Basket or SBI Card website.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 04:12 PM IST