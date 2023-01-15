National Startup Awards 2022 awards to be announced on Jan 16 | File/ Representative Photo

National Startup Awards 2022 winners will be facilitated on January 16, 2023 in Bangalore along with a Rs 5 lakh cash prize by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles in the presence of Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. This award is a means to recognise and enable the Indian startup ecosystem.

This year a special award category has been added for hilly and North-East areas of the country.

Additionally, there is a Rs 15 lakh as a cash prize for one exceptional Incubator and one Accelerator title winner.

MAARG Platform to be launched

Union Minister Goyal will also be launching the MAARG platform (Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience, and Growth) to facilitate mentorship between startups and entrepreneurs across sectors, stages, and functions. Startups will be able to connect with mentors and discuss their mentoring needs through the matchmaking phase of the portal, which will be launched on the occasion.

How will National Startup Awards help?

The awards will recognise startups and enablers that have demonstrated exceptional capabilities financially and have also created a measurable social impact. The awards will help startups receive support for their business growth, funding, mentorship, partnerships, and market access opportunities, the finalists and the winners will serve as role models for other entrepreneurs.

What categories will the awards recognise?

Aside from the special category announced this year there are special categories for women-led startups, startups that deliver content in Indian languages, startups aimed at achieving rural impact, startups that are working on COVID-19 pandemic-related innovations and startups that are looking to replace imports.

Sectors invited at the National Starup Awards

The National Startup Awards 2022 invited a total of 17 sectors and 50 sub sectors that included agriculture and animal husbandry, drinking water, construction, education and skill development, enterprise technology, energy, environment, food processing, fintech, health & wellness, media and entertainment, security, transportation, space, and travel were also included.

In the last two years of the National Startup Awards 367 startups have been recognised as winners and finalists, who have received support to grow their businesses and make a significant impact across the country and the world.