Educational Business Consulting, a one-stop solution for schools, EdTech startups to scale up

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 13: As income levels rise and the middle class grows, education is expected to be one of the fastest-growing areas in the country. While imparting quality education is a big responsibility for educational institutes, growing demand also offers a huge opportunity for institutes. However, scaling up is easier said than done and this is where city-based Educational Business Consulting comes into the fray.

Educational Business Consulting is the fastest-growing consulting company in the field of education in India. In education, its specific domain is school development, restructuring, partnerships, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Olympiads test preparation, and EdTech platform growth.

Educational Business Consulting provides a complete bouquet of consultation services to schools, educational institutes, and EdTech startups looking to scale up their business model. It provides complete school management, including school setup, strategy, and growth. It also provides all legal, fee regulation committee, Right to Education, accounts, affiliation, academic, non-academic, digital, and training & recruitment consulting. Its other services include conducting seminars and workshops and mergers and acquisitions.

“For schools and other educational institutes, the key to success is providing the best education to students. With our range of services, all legal, regulatory, and other processes are taken care of, freeing schools and educational institutes of other hassles and allowing them to focus on their core activity of teaching. Our services are very specialised skills which we have developed over the years. Several schools and educational institutes have benefited from our services, and we are committed to helping more schools and institutes scale up and grow,” said Amar Jeet Soni, Founder & CEO of Educational Business Consulting.

Mr. Soni has worked with national and international educational organisations for close to two decades and has cultivated strong experience in strategy, growth and academics.

Educational Business Consulting also provides services to prepare for JEE, NEET and Olympiad tests. The firm has mastered the art of helping EdTech startups scale up and establish a national presence, and it also serves as advisor for Indian test preparation, market survey, analysis, and reports for investors.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/educational-business-consulting/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.