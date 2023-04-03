Natco Pharma Ltd announces buyback of equity shares | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited announced the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 as amended (Buyback Regulations), via an exchange filing.

The company submitted the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buyback Regulations regarding the equity shares bought-back on April 03, 2023 as 4,300 at an average acquisition price of Rs 576.22.