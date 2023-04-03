 Bata India appoints Anil Somani as CFO
Bata India appoints Anil Somani as CFO



FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Bata India appoints Anil Somani as CFO | Image: Bata(Representative)

Bata India Limted informed that the company has appointed of Anil Somani as the Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the company, via an exchange filing.

The company stated that Somani joined on April 3, 2023.

Other details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 have already been provided in letter dated January 19, 2023, the company said.

article-image

