 Natco Pharma buys back 4,600 shares for Rs 542.97 each
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNatco Pharma buys back 4,600 shares for Rs 542.97 each

Natco Pharma buys back 4,600 shares for Rs 542.97 each

The total equity shares bought back by the company has increased to 82,600.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Natco Pharma buys back 4,600 shares for Rs 542.97 each | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited on Monday bought back 4,600 shares for Rs 542.9652, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company bought back all of these 4,600 shares on the NSE.

The cumulative equity shares last bought back by the company was 78,000.

The total equity shares bought back by the company has increased to 82,600.

Natco Pharma on March 10 announced the launch of additional strengths for the generic of Revlimid in the US.

Read Also
NATCO announces the launch of additional strengths for the generic of Revlimid in US
article-image

Natco Pharma shares

The shares of Natco Pharma Limited on Monday closed at Rs 548, up by 2.20 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahead of merger with Air India, Vistara adds Mauritius to international destinations

Ahead of merger with Air India, Vistara adds Mauritius to international destinations

EaseMyTrip sponsors the IBA Women's World Championship 2023

EaseMyTrip sponsors the IBA Women's World Championship 2023

TCS ranked No.1 in customer satisfaction by European CXOs for the tenth consecutive year

TCS ranked No.1 in customer satisfaction by European CXOs for the tenth consecutive year

Natco Pharma buys back 4,600 shares for Rs 542.97 each

Natco Pharma buys back 4,600 shares for Rs 542.97 each

Ease your financial planning with a personal loan EMI calculator

Ease your financial planning with a personal loan EMI calculator