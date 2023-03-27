Natco Pharma buys back 4,600 shares for Rs 542.97 each | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited on Monday bought back 4,600 shares for Rs 542.9652, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company bought back all of these 4,600 shares on the NSE.

The cumulative equity shares last bought back by the company was 78,000.

The total equity shares bought back by the company has increased to 82,600.

Natco Pharma on March 10 announced the launch of additional strengths for the generic of Revlimid in the US.

Natco Pharma shares

The shares of Natco Pharma Limited on Monday closed at Rs 548, up by 2.20 per cent.