Natco Pharma buys back 4,450 shares worth Rs 560.46

Natco Pharma Limited on Tuesday bought back 4,450 equity shares worth Rs 560.4561, the company announced through an exchange filing. All the shares bought by the company were on NSE.

The company bought back 4,600 shares for Rs 542.97 on March 27.

The total shares bought back by the company increased to 87,050.

Natco Pharma shares

The shares of Natco Pharma on Tuesday closed at Rs 548.70, up by 0.064 per cent.