NASSCOM hosts 6th edition of InnoTrek virtually; 11 Indian DeepTech SaaS startups to connect with US tech ecosystem

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) is hosting the sixth edition of NASSCOM InnoTrek in a virtual mode in 2021. The initiative offers select Indian Deeptech Software as a Service (SaaS) startups to connect with the US tech ecosystem to learn and network with some of the most accomplished global investors, partners, and disruptors of the valley.

The 11 Deeptech startups who have been shortlisted for this year’s InnoTrek are SOLUS AI, VuNet Systems, vPhrase Analytics, Graphene Services, Worxogo, Zluri, Stylumia Intelligence, ITILITE, Xoxoday, and Floatbot Inc. These budding startups have developed cutting-edge, deeptech-driven business solutions and InnoTrek would give them access to critical networking, learning, and funding opportunities to boost their capabilities and become globally relevant.

The sixth edition of InnoTrek commences today i.e. July 27 with a lineup of sessions for the delegations to explore different avenues of learning and networking with US-based entrepreneurs to bolster Indian startups' efforts to attain global significance.

Startups will get an opportunity to have one-on-one sessions and gather personal insights from the leaders of the SaaS market, understand how to navigate challenges and the intricacies of scaling up B2B SaaS businesses in such markets. In addition, the delegations also get to form prospective partnerships with in-country specialists and pitch to the US-based VC/ investor ecosystem such as Dalas Venture Capital and others.

Commenting on the occasion, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, "Indian tech startups have enabled an entire nation to pivot and thrive towards a digital future. Their disruptive business models are garnering global intrigue, and now it's time to empower these startups with opportunities to demonstrate their prowess and gain global recognition. InnoTrek over the years has been a platform providing Indian tech startups access to invaluable insights from industry veterans and I am confident that this year’s edition will profoundly enrich them with transformative ideas and learnings from some of the best minds in the world and generate value for their growth."

InnoTrek is an invite-only delegation of Indian Deeptech startups to connect with Silicon Valley. In the last five years, InnoTrek has impacted over 130 startups that were connected to over 150 global VCs, investors, and enterprises. Early-stage venture funds such as Dallas Venture Capital and others have helped curate this program providing collective industry exposure to the Indian tech start-ups globally.

This year, the edition will witness equal participation from Silicon Valley and the rest of the center and East coast US to truly give the delegations a taste of the unique world-class tech startup ecosystem.