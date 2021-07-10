NASSCOM CoE launches healthcare innovation challenge 2.0

After the success of the first edition of Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC), a unique initiative by the NASSCOM Centre of Excellence CoE - IoT & AI - a MeitY initiative with State Govt., today launched Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC) 2.0.

The initiative aims to address the challenges faced by healthcare providers in digital technology adoption. The use case sponsors include some of the hospitals from HIC#2 and some new hospitals looking to work with CoE for their digital transformation.

"This has been a transformational year for India's healthcare, especially healthcare technologies. Initiatives like Healthcare Innovation Challenge will aid the government's efforts to promote digital agenda in India's healthcare infrastructure to make it more resilient, competitive and future-ready. Digital Technology solutions for doctors and patients including telemedicine and teleconsultation have helped us to take healthcare access to India's hinterland in the pandemic. Enabling emerging technologies using data-based approach will enable more innovation through CoEs, thereby providing affordable services in every part of the country," said Saurabh Gaur, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

In this edition, the healthcare providers across the country are invited to nominate use cases as per their digital solution needs. The HIC#2 partner hospitals include KIMS Health, Mahajan Imaging, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Sankara Netralaya and Zydus Hospitals.

For this edition of HIC, healthcare providers have been nominated for use cases which include converting radiology reports and images into multimedia files, centralized tele-radiology reporting, Homecare & patient monitoring solutions, Digital clinical assistant for integrating with legacy EHR, AI-based cancer diagnosis and OT Automation.

After nominations by the partner hospitals, applications for solutions are invited at pan-India level.