Naresh Trehan's Medanta files DRHP for IPO with Sebi

Global Health Limited, one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating under the Medanta brand in the North and East regions of India, with key specialties of cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology, filed its draft red herring prospectus in connection with its initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Medanta was founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon. Under the “Medanta” brand, they have a network of four hospitals currently in operation (Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi and Lucknow), a hospital which is under construction with an operational outpatient facility (Patna), and one hospital (Noida) planned for development.

As at March 31, 2021, Medanta provided healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engaged over 1,100 doctors led by highly experienced department heads. Spanning an area of 3.7 million sq. ft., the operational hospitals have 2,176 installed beds.

The initial public offering consists of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each of Global Health Limited. The offer comprises of fresh issue of aggregating up to Rs. 5,000 million and an offer for sale of up to 48,440,000 equity shares.

The net proceeds from the Fresh Issue are proposed to be utilised towards funding the following objects: (i) Repayment/prepayment of borrowings, in full or part, of the Subsidiaries, GHPPL and MHPL; and (ii) General corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Managers to the offer are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and JM Financial Limited.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:46 PM IST