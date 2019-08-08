Naresh Goyal wants to travel abroad, moves Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Naresh Goyal, the founder of the now-grounded Jet Airways, approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday to withdraw his petition seeking permission to travel abroad. Goyal, in a fresh application, said the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in an alleged fraud case of Rs 18,000 crore was commenced and he was extending full cooperation and not pressing for the petition at this stage. The plea may come up for hearing in the court on Friday.

Besides permission to travel outside India, he has also challenged a look out circular (LOC) issued against him on the ground that as on May 25, when he was de-boarded from a flight to Dubai, no ECIR/FIR was registered against him. Goyal has said he came to know of the LOC on May 25 when he and his wife Anita were off-loaded from a flight to Dubai with an onward connection to London.