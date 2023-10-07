NAREDCO Mahi Introduces Empowering Slogan; Here's What It Signifies For The Realty Sector

During the 25th Foundation Day celebrations of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) held at Hyderabad, Telangana, Dr. Ananta Raghuvanshi, President of its women's wing NAREDCO Mahi introduced a slogan, ‘Jai Nirman Jai Makan,’ which highlights the value of the construction sector and the aim of making homes affordable and available to all people in India. Her address resonated with MAHI's core values of gender integration, social responsibility, education, and innovation within the real estate sector.

Delivering the inaugural speech, Chief Guest for the occasion M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India, laid emphasis on making houses ‘happy homes.’

Commenting on the role of women in the realty sector, Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO, said "NAREDCO's journey has been marked by perseverance, growth, and industry transformation. The introduction of the slogan 'Jai Nirman Jai Makan' resonates deeply with our shared commitment to construction excellence and inclusive housing."

Read Also NAREDCO NextGen's Forum Highlights How Technology And Digital Prowess Cater To Real Estate

G Hari Babu, President-Elect of NAREDCO, added, "MAHI's slogan aligns seamlessly with our vision for an integrated and progressive real estate sector. It's a call to recognise the pivotal role of construction and housing, echoing our commitment to a brighter future."

Attended by over 500 delegates across the country from real estate, banking, infrastructure, insurance and other allied industries, the day-long conference witnessed multiple brain storming sessions on new construction technologies, 5 years of RERA, besides a joint study report by NAREDCO and Knight Frank titled ‘Real Estate India Vision 2047.’

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said, “India has achieved remarkable progress since gaining independence, particularly gaining momentum over the past few decades. A key driver of this growth has been the real estate sector, which has significantly contributed to the economy both directly and indirectly. Looking ahead to the next 25 years, as the economy continues to expand, the real estate industry is set to capitalize on substantial opportunities due to changing consumption patterns and potential revenue growth.”

Established in 1998 under the auspices of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, NAREDCO has an extensive membership exceeding 10000+ across India through its state chapters. It serves as an authentic platform where government, real estate, and public interests converge, fostering effective solutions to sector challenges. The Council takes proactive steps in impactful policy advocacy while fostering unity and collaboration among stakeholders. As a vital link between the government and the real estate landscape, NAREDCO assumes the role of a bridge, propelling policy formulation, sustainable growth, and harmonious development.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)