NAREDCO Maharashtra Eyes ₹10,000-Crore Investment Push At Real Estate Summit In Mumbai | AI

NAREDCO Maharashtra is set to push for investment commitments of more than Rs 10,000 crore in Maharashtra’s real estate and infrastructure sectors at the sixth edition of its Real Estate & Infrastructure Investors’ Summit (REIIS) 2026, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on September 3.

Focus On Growth And Innovation

The summit, themed ‘RE-Defining India’s Growth Story’, will bring together policymakers, institutional investors, financial institutions, developers and technology companies to discuss investment opportunities, infrastructure-led growth, alternative financing, artificial intelligence (AI) and PropTech.

The event will also see the Government of Maharashtra launch an International Business and Finance Centre (IBFC) at Nagpur, aimed at creating a new business and investment destination in the region.

Real Estate Sector Growth Highlighted

The summit comes against the backdrop of continued growth in India's real estate sector, which NAREDCO said was valued at around $650 billion in 2025 and contributed approximately 7.3% to the country's GDP. The sector is projected to expand significantly in the coming decades.

According to the organisers, Maharashtra is expected to attract around Rs 10,000 crore in foreign direct investment and domestic institutional capital into real estate and infrastructure projects, with global investors from markets including Japan, South Korea and the Middle East showing increasing interest.

Mumbai 3.0 Projects In Focus

The summit will focus particularly on infrastructure-led opportunities emerging from projects such as Mumbai 3.0, transit-oriented development corridors and large-scale urban redevelopment.

Kamlesh Thakur, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said the summit comes at an important stage in Maharashtra’s infrastructure and urban development trajectory. “REIIS 2026 comes at a pivotal juncture as Maharashtra leads transformative infrastructure and urban development. Under the theme ‘RE-Defining India’s Growth Story,’ the summit will bring together developers, venture capital and institutional investors to unlock sustainable capital flows, promote proptech adoption and shape actionable growth opportunities for the region’s evolving built environment.”

AI And PropTech Take Centre Stage

The day-long event will begin with ‘Mumbai 3.0: The Innovation City’, followed by the inauguration of an AI and PropTech Pavilion. Panel discussions will cover alternative capital, cross-border expansion, AI adoption in real estate, investment strategies and mechanisms to improve liquidity in the sector.

The summit is also expected to highlight emerging investment opportunities in residential and commercial real estate, data centres, logistics and other infrastructure-linked assets.

JLL India is scheduled to release an exclusive report on redevelopment in Mumbai during the event.

The summit will feature participation from senior policymakers, investors, banking and financial sector representatives and industry leaders. The event is expected to conclude with an address by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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