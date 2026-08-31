Thane Draft Electoral Roll For 2026 Revision Published, 45.91 Lakh Voters Listed Across 18 Seats | Sourced

Thane: The draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, based on 1 October 2026 as the qualifying date was published in Thane district on Monday 31 August giving citizens an opportunity to verify their electoral details and file claims or objections.

District Has 45.91 Lakh Voters

According to the draft roll, the district’s 18 Assembly constituencies have a total of 45,91,138 registered voters, including 23,50,795 men, 22,39,649 women and 694 voters under the ‘other’ category.

The draft electoral roll has been made available at 6,831 polling stations across the district. Citizens can also inspect the lists at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and other designated locations. Recognised political parties at the district level are also being provided copies of the draft roll.

Claims And Objections Till September 30

Under the SIR exercise, citizens can submit claims and objections from August 31 to 30 September 2026. Those seeking to add their names to the electoral roll will have to submit Form 6 while Form 7 is required for deletion of a name. Corrections to a voter’s name, address or other details can be sought through Form 8, along with the prescribed documents and declaration.

The administration will conduct hearings and dispose of claims and objections between August 31 and October 29, 2026. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on 4 November 2026.

Weekly Updates For Political Parties

To ensure transparency throughout the revision process, updated lists of claims and objections received will be shared every week with recognised political parties through the respective Electoral Registration Officers.

The administration has also put in place a two-tier appeal mechanism to safeguard the rights of voters. If a citizen is dissatisfied with an order passed by the Electoral Registration Officer, the decision can first be challenged before District Collector and District Election Officer Shrikrishna Panchal.

If the applicant remains dissatisfied with the decision of the District Election Officer, a second appeal can be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer Maharashtra.

Appealing to eligible citizens to make use of the opportunity Panchal urged voters to verify their names and other details in the draft electoral roll within the stipulated period and submit claims or objections, if required.

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