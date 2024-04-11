'Namo OP In The Gang': PM Modi Meets India's Top Gamers; Plays With Them (Watch Video)

PM Modi playing games with India's top gamers. | ANI

Prime Minister Modi, who is known for his digital appetite and acumen met with the country's top gamers. The PM has vowed to boost the ever-growing and ever-evolving gaming arena. Gaming, which was once a leisurely activity, has transformed into a viable career option for many. Its prospect have only expanded in the age of internet.

The New Age Phenomenon

The list of gamers, who met the PM include, Mortal, Thug, Payal Gaming, Mythpat, and Gamerfleet, who have carved their unique space in the gaming community. Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur, and Anshu Bisht also joined this conversation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with top Indian Gamers



PM Modi also tried his hand at a few games. pic.twitter.com/QT11YwOZfp — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

In the video, that is now circulating online, the young gamers, who are visibly nervous, can be seen engaging with the PM. They shared their experiences and struggles, climbing the ladder in the digital space of opportunities.

The discussion also touched upon the facets of gaming and gambling, along with issues concerning the gamers and representation of women in the industry.

Modi Takes On The Console

The gamers expressed their gratitude towards the PM and underscored the growth of the gaming industry and technological advancement, that has transpired in his tenure, starting 2014.

In the video, he is also seen sharing a light moment and trying his hand at playing the game, along with the youngsters, who appeared to be amazed by the sight of the senior politician, playing their games.

In the conversation, as a part of his government's vision, the PM also assured the gamers of adequate support for their venture and progress in the field of e-gaming.