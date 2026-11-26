The Human Link: Voice of the Mutual Fund Distributor |

Mumbai: 62% of distributors reported SIP book growth; study highlights the role of financial guidance, investor confidence and technology in expanding mutual fund participation

India’s mutual fund distributors continue to play an important role in helping investors navigate market volatility and maintain investment discipline, with 62% of distributors having SIP clients reporting growth in their monthly SIP books over the past year, according to a study by Wealthy in collaboration with Monitor Deloitte.

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The study, titled The Human Link: Voice of the Mutual Fund Distributor in 2026, surveyed 678 mutual fund distributors across 17 cities and found that only 5% of distributors with SIP clients reported a decline in their monthly SIP books, while 33% reported no change.

The findings highlight the importance of investor engagement during uncertain market conditions. Around 52% of surveyed distributors encourage investors to continue or initiate SIPs during market volatility, while 44% said they increase communication with clients during bear markets to help them remain invested.

The report also highlights differences in investor holding patterns between regular and direct mutual fund plans. According to AMFI–Crisil Factbook 2026 data analysed in the study, 34.4% of SIP assets invested through regular plans had remained invested for more than five years, compared with 19.9% in direct plans.

When investors withdraw money, financial goals and liquidity requirements are cited more frequently than market-related concerns. Around 45% of distributors said investors redeemed investments to meet financial goals, while 40% cited liquidity needs. Only 30% identified market declines as a reason for redemptions, while 10% cited a shift towards direct or do-it-yourself investing.

Despite the growing awareness of mutual funds, participation remains relatively low. According to the report, while 53% of Indian households are aware of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds, only 6.7% invest in them. India's mutual fund industry has grown 5.6-fold over the past decade, from ₹15.63 lakh crore in August 2016 to ₹87.08 lakh crore in August 2026.

The study also points to the need for a wider distribution network to support the next phase of investor growth. India currently has around 1.88 lakh individual mutual fund distributors, or roughly one distributor for every 7,800 people. The report estimates that the country may need around 10 lakh distributors to reach 30 crore mutual fund investors.

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Technology is increasingly supporting distributors in research, client communication and portfolio analysis. Nearly four in five surveyed distributors reported using AI tools, while digitally integrated distributors were more likely to report SIP book growth.

The findings suggest that while digital platforms and technology are expanding access to investment services, personal guidance, investor trust and consistent communication continue to remain important in helping households build long-term investment habits.

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