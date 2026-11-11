SIP Stoppage Ratio Surges To 115.7% In October

India's systematic investment plan (SIP) stoppage ratio surged to approximately 115.7% in October 2026, compared with 78.5% in September, ending five consecutive months of improvement.

As per a report by Monyecontrol, citing AMFI data, the increase coincided with a marginal decline in monthly SIP contributions, indicating a slowdown in new registrations even as investment collections remained substantial.

Around 59 lakh SIPs were discontinued or completed their scheduled tenure during October, against approximately 51 lakh fresh registrations.

This means nearly 116 SIPs were discontinued or completed for every 100 new accounts registered.

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The stoppage ratio increased by approximately 37.2 percentage points from September, when 49.68 lakh SIPs were discontinued or completed against 63.26 lakh new registrations.

October witnessed a 19.4% month-on-month decline in new SIP registrations, while discontinuations and tenure completions increased approximately 18.8%.

The ratio is calculated by dividing discontinued or completed SIPs by new registrations during the same month.

Importantly, the figure includes investment plans that have reached their scheduled maturity.

Therefore, a ratio exceeding 100% does not indicate that all discontinued SIPs represent premature withdrawals or that more than 100% of investors have stopped investing.

The October reading was the highest in the available seven-month series.

Monthly SIP collections declined approximately 1% to ₹32,162 crore in October from September's record ₹32,490 crore, representing a reduction of ₹328 crore.

Despite the moderation, contributions remained above ₹32,000 crore.

The stoppage ratio had stood at 101.14% in April before easing to 95.46% in May and 91.23% in June.

It subsequently declined to 81.87% in July, 81.05% in August and 78.53% in September.

October's sharp reversal highlights a change in registration and discontinuation trends.

However, the stoppage ratio alone cannot establish whether overall SIP participation is weakening.

Monthly contributions, active SIP accounts and the number of contributing investors are also important indicators of investment continuity.