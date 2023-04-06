Muthoot Finance approves interim dividend of Rs 22 per share | Image: Muthoot Finance (Representative)

The board of directors on Muthoot Finance Limited on Thursday approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. The interim dividend is 220 times the value of each share.

The shareholders whose names will appear on the close of business hours of April 18 as beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and as members in the register of members of the company would receive the interim dividend.

Muthoot Finance on March 28 approved pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of $550 million.

Muthoot Finance shares

The shares of Muthoot Finance Limited on Thursday at 12:47 pm IST were at Rs 1,002.30, up by 1.27 per cent.